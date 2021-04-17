Police report shows no clear motive for Phillip Adams killings

Getty Images

The official police report arising from the mass murder committed by former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams reportedly does not shed much light on the reason for the killings.

Via David Newton of ESPN.com, the official report “revealed little motive” for Adams’ decision to shoot and kill six others before taking his own life.

Adams, a seventh-round pick in 2010 of the 49ers, killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, and two grandchildren. Adams also shot and killed two HVAC technicians who were working at the Lesslie home.

The police report contains this note: “We understand that there is a tremendous amount of public interest in this case and we will release further details when such release will not impact our ability to investigate these crimes.”

Adams brain will be evaluated for Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy.

In the days after the shooting, U.S. Representative Ralph Norman said that Dr. Lesslie had been treating Adams and had stopped giving him medication. That theory apparently has yet to gain official traction.