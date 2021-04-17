Ravens players say they’re not attending in-person voluntary workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT
The list of statements from NFL players about their plans for in-person offseason workouts continues to grow.

The Ravens became the 18th team to issue a statement through the NFL Players Association. Like many of those from players of the other teams, the statement says that players will not be attending in-person work.

“Our team leaders have discussed with each other, with our teammates and with the NFLPA, and in solidarity with the other members of our union across the league, we have decided to exercise our CBA right not to attend voluntary offseason workouts.”

Some other teams have said that many players will not be participating rather than going the Ravens’ route and it seems likely that we’ll be hearing from some of the other 14 teams around the league before offseason programs open on Monday.

9 responses to “Ravens players say they’re not attending in-person voluntary workouts

  1. and they’ll go one and done once again in the playoffs assuming they even make it that far.

  3. Hey, you wanna come to work today? We paid you millions. C’mon. Come and practice a little. You’ve had 5 months off.

    Ummm … no, I’m going play video games and then go to the club. Can I get direct deposit?

  4. I am sure this is true of all the NFL teams players. And who can blame most of these players? If I was only getting paid $10-35 million per year I too would not want to work for more than seven months of the year.

  6. The NFLPA is so weak that they have to celebrate a win that’s not really a win. They have convinced their players that not attending something that’s voluntary is somehow a power play. Hey look at us we walked out of that restaurant without paying for that free lunch we were invited too. Man that was a total win

  7. Someone remind me why need a roll call of everyone skipping voluntary workouts? The teams know who isn’t showing up for practice and that’s all who really care.

  8. The players don’t know it and its soon that there union will be history. If they can’t stay together as one unied unit the owners will eat there lunch. Supper also. Bill

  9. This whole thing strikes me as foolish. Once the players are vaccinated, the risk is low. This feels like a strong arm labor tactic using the coronavirus as a pretext, which I don’t like. Seems awfully cynical.

