Ravens players say they’re not attending in-person voluntary workouts

Getty Images

The list of statements from NFL players about their plans for in-person offseason workouts continues to grow.

The Ravens became the 18th team to issue a statement through the NFL Players Association. Like many of those from players of the other teams, the statement says that players will not be attending in-person work.

“Our team leaders have discussed with each other, with our teammates and with the NFLPA, and in solidarity with the other members of our union across the league, we have decided to exercise our CBA right not to attend voluntary offseason workouts.”

Some other teams have said that many players will not be participating rather than going the Ravens’ route and it seems likely that we’ll be hearing from some of the other 14 teams around the league before offseason programs open on Monday.