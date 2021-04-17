Saints players will not attend in-person voluntary workouts

Getty Images

On Saturday, the Saints players became the 17th team to release a statement through the NFLPA addressing in-person workouts during the voluntary offseason program.

While several teams have said “many” players will skip in-person workouts, the Saints have made a full-team decision.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow NFL players across the league to call on a fully virtual offseason,” the statement reads. “By now, the benefits to our health and safety are well known, with significant reductions to concussions, missed time injuries and soft tissue recovery. We came together as a team and we will not be attending in-person voluntary workouts.

“We know the importance of preparation in the offseason and as professionals, we are always preparing our minds and bodies to play the game we love.”

Interestingly, this statement from the New Orleans players does not cite the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason why players won’t be attending the in-person workouts. Several of the statements from teams have done so, noting concerns about safety within team facilities.

Teams may begin virtual meetings for their offseason programs on Monday.