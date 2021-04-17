Some Broncos players with bonuses say they will attend workouts

Getty Images

The Broncos were the first of 15 NFL teams to announce they would not attend voluntary offseason workouts. But some players who have a significant financial incentive to be there will participate.

Multiple Broncos told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that they will participate. Starting guard Graham Glasgow says the NFL Players Association understands that players like him have a reason to be there.

“That’s the best way to go about it if I’m the NFLPA,” said Glasgow, who has a $100,000 workout bonus. “The way it’s been told to us right now, I don’t think I have to go in the first week. But after that, I think I might, so I’ll do what it takes to get the bonus.”

Guard Dalton Risner, who has a $75,000 workout bonus, also will participate.

“I’ve stayed quiet through this whole process, but yeah, I’m showing up Monday,” Risner said. “I know there’s some other guys who are showing up as well. I’ve been at the facility all offseason.”

It’s unclear how many Broncos players had agreed to participate when the NFLPA released its statement, but it certainly wasn’t all of them, and the NFLPA realizes that players who would be losing significant money if they stayed home will be a part of the workout program.