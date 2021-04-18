Dion Dawkins hosts a food giveaway in his hometown

Getty Images

Good deeds need to be highlighted. Bills tackle Dion Dawkins did a very good deed on Saturday.

Via WLNY-TV, Dawkins hosted a food giveaway in his hometown of Rahway, New Jersey.

“This is where I grew up,” Dawkins said. “This is where I went to school. This is where I got in trouble. This is where I succeeded. This is my home, and to come back here and help people with a meal, just with a smile, just with a laugh is something special to me.”

Dawkins personally helped put food in cars of families struggling during the pandemic.

It was the first event for Dawkins’ foundation, Dion’s Dreamers. To donate to Dion’s Dreamers, click here.

If you catch wind of other players doing things that deserve to be mentioned and praised, let us know.