Kyle Pitts on describing his position: Probably a hybrid-type thing

Getty Images

Kyle Pitts may be the first non-quarterback drafted this month and his father will get some credit for helping his son rise to the top of the class.

During an appearance on Brother From Another this week, Pitts said his father saw the way players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle were making the tight end position “relevant” and encouraged his son to make the move from quarterback to the new spot. Pitts said it wasn’t the easiest change and an early coach told him he wouldn’t be able to do it, but it “all came to fruition” while he was at Florida.

Pitts’ mixture of size, speed, and production as a receiver are reminiscent of Kelce and Kittle as well as Raiders star Darren Waller, which has led to a lot of discussion about the best way to utilize him in the pros. Pitts said that his description of his ideal role would not be limited to tight end.

“I would just say probably a hybrid-type thing,” Pitts said. “You know, being able to do everything on the field, being able to be in-line, hipped off, backside, playing receiver, in the bunch, outside. So just hybrid means just everybody, everywhere.”

Pitts’ potential reportedly has Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “infatuated” with him and he likely isn’t lacking for company from teams picking at the top of the draft.