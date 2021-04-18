Tom Brady says surgically repaired knee feeling “pretty good”

Getty Images

At some point after the season, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady underwent left knee surgery. He revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden in early March that he was rehabbing from the surgery, a procedure that was not unexpected.

So Brady is at least six weeks into his rehab.

The surgery was described as “minor,” though The Boston Globe has reported the operation entailed “more than just a little clean-up.”

In any event, Brady said Sunday night his rehab is going as planned, and he hopes to participate in June’s mandatory minicamp.

“Yeah, I hope so. I hope so. I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard,” Brady said at Bruce Arians’ Family Foundation gala, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I could go this week, but, we’ll see how things play out. It’s a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I’m sure we will be.”

“It’s good; it’s good. It’s good progress. It’s rehab. None of that is fun but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. . . . I’m cool with it. It’s just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago.”

The Bucs return all 22 starters in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Brady, who turns 44 in August, has won seven Super Bowl rings in 21 NFL seasons.