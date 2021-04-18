Trevor Lawrence, wife will give $20,000 to Jacksonville charities

Getty Images

In the latest sign that the Jaguars will make quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first overall pick in the draft, Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, have said they’ll give $20,000 to Jacksonville charities.

The gesture was motivated by the fact that Jaguars fans purchased wedding gifts from their registry and raised more than $11,000 for Lawrence to donate to a charity of his choice.

“Thank you Jaguars fans,” Lawrence said on Twitter. “We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon.”

They will be part of the community in 11 days, barring one of the most stunning moves in draft history. The Jaguars have done nothing to push back on the notion that Lawrence will be the pick. They’ve stopped short of announcing it, likely in order to maintain some small degree (very small) of mystery in advance of the NFL’s annual ultimate reality show.