Trystan Colon-Castillo, Kristian Welch re-sign with Ravens

A pair of Ravens exclusive rights free agents have signed their tender offers from the team.

The Ravens announced that offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and linebacker Kristian Welch are officially back in the fold. Neither player was able to negotiate with other clubs after being tendered last month.

Colon-Castillo played 127 snaps while making two starts for the team last season. He signed with the team after going undrafted out of Missouri.

Welch was undrafted out of Iowa and played mostly on special teams in 10 appearances. He had five tackles in those appearances.

Colon-Castillo and Welch were the team’s only exclusive rights free agents to receive tenders this offseason.