Alex Smith announces his retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2021, 11:46 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team
Getty Images

Alex Smith is calling it a career.

Smith, the veteran quarterback who shocked the football world by returning to the field last year after a devastating leg injury, announced in an Instagram video that he is retiring.

The 36-year-old Smith made clear that he is happy that he is now able to leave the game his own way, and not on a stretcher, as it appeared he was going to when he suffered that leg injury in 2018.

“Two years ago I was stuck in a wheelchair, staring down at my mangled leg, wondering if I would ever be able to go on a walk again or play with my kids in the yard,” Smith said. “On a routine play, I almost lost everything. But football wouldn’t let me give up. Because, no, this isn’t just a game. It’s not just what happens between those white lines on a Sunday afternoon. It’s about the challenges and the commitment they require. It’s about how hard and how far you can push yourself. It’s about the bond between those 53 guys in the locker room and everybody else in the organization. It’s about fully committing yourself to something bigger.”

The first overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, Smith played from 2005 to 2012 in San Francisco, from 2013 to 2017 in Kansas City and in 2018 and 2020 in Washington.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Alex Smith announces his retirement

  5. I have so much respect for Alex Smith. A great competitor. He had a fine career. He will be missed on Sunday’s

  6. A class act, and he’s doing the right thing. He would make some team a great QB coach.

  8. Good luck Mr Smith. You have always been a real professional and a class act. Wishing you the best in all your future endeavors.

  9. Congrats to Smith for retiring on his own terms.

    I was living in the Bay Area while he was a 49er. The Mikes’ and Harbaugh he had as coaches did him no favors. Him refusing to take chances with the throwing the ball was part of it too. Andy Reid saw it in KC.

  11. Thanks for getting KC back to being relevant. You played a bigger part in winning SB 54 than most may realize. Enjoy life, Alex: you earned it!

  13. I always wondered if him and Rodgers switched situations in the draft how would their careers be different. Great career considering everything you encountered when you first started, in the middle and at the end. Always seemed like no matter what you were getting raw deals, but you always handled it like a professional.

  14. As a WFT I have enormous respect for Alex Smith. Good luck in whatever your next adventure is…

  15. Hear, hear! Cheers to Alex Smith! A hell of a football player & an even better person!

  16. Alex Smith had it rough combing to the 49ers playing for a Head Coach who was totally non-functional on the offensive side of the ball. He had to learn the West Coast offense under Mike McCarthy, the next season he had to learn the Air Coryell number system offense under Norv Turner, the next season he had to play for the worst OC in the history of the game in Jeff Hostler, the next season he had to learn Martz Madness which is is Air Coryell with option routes( the next season he had to learn Jimmy Raye’s offense, and then FINALLY found stability and began to thrive under Harbaugh, G-Ro, and Geep Chryst. He thrived in that situation because he finallly played for a Coach who say the game through the QB perspective.

    He is the epitome of perseverance, grit, and determination, That man persevered through the depths of 49ers football and navigated the 49ers to a NFC championship with a historic game vs The Saints outgunning Drew Brees with his arm and athleticism.

    Hope he has good retirement, but he really should be a coach. That man knows so many systems and terminology it’s ridiculous. He’ll be a good Offensive Coordinator and Head coach because he sees the game through the QB perspective. Unlike the Head Coach that the 49ers have now….Our Head coach is so handicapped when it comes to evaluating QBs that he’s about to draft McCorkle Jones over Justin Fields and Trey Lance. That’s why I wouldn’t hire any O Coordinator who doesn’t have QB experience….:but I digress.

  18. I truly don’t believe Alex Smith has played his last game. If an injury occurs and a starting postion is available, I can see him making a return.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.