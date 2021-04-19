Andy Reid: Door remains open for Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz return

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made big changes to their offensive line this offseason, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility that old faces could be back in Kansas City.

Left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were both released early in the offseason as the Chiefs created salary cap space ahead of free agency. On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the financial situation dictated those moves and that the team isn’t slamming the door on a possible reunion with either player.

“You run into these cap situations,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Some of these things had to be done. They go out as champs. The door always remains open.”

Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC title game and Schwartz is recovering from back surgery, so there hasn’t been much activity for either player on the open market. That may change as we get closer to training camp and a return to the Chiefs will remain a possibility until someone else makes the veterans offers they can’t refuse.