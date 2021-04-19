Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes doing “tremendous” after toe surgery

Getty Images

After undergoing surgery to repair ligament damage to the big toe in his left foot, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was recently photographed at the Masters without a walking boot.

Mahomes’ toe is apparently doing well, with head coach Andy Reid providing an update during his press conference to open the offseason program on Monday.

“Pat’s doing tremendous, getting great flexibility in that toe,” Reid said. “He’s worked his tail off. Not a real fun thing to do with that, it seems like a small thing but that toe is rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery. So he’s really worked hard at getting that right.”

Mahomes underwent surgery days after falling to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. At this point, all indications are that he will be ready for training camp when it begins in late July.