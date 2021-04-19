Andy Reid says his “heart goes out” to those in crash involving his son

Getty Images

Britt Reid, a former Chiefs assistant coach who is Andy Reid’s son, turned himself into authorities a week ago after being charged with driving while intoxicated. During Super Bowl LV week, Britt Reid was involved in a three-car crash that seriously injured 5-year-old Ariel Young.

Many questions remain about the incident, which the NFL is investigating, and Andy Reid was asked about it Monday.

“Obviously, my prayers and thoughts go out to everybody involved,” Andy Reid said, via KMBC News. “Because of the legal situation, I can’t talk about it now, but just from a humane standpoint, my heart goes out to those who are involved in it.”

It remains unknown where Britt Reid consumed alcohol, and Andy Reid was asked whether it occurred at the team facility.

“There is a policy, and there is a league policy,” Andy Reid said. “I can’t go into all of that. But there is obviously a policy.”

The Chiefs released a statement last week, saying, “The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

Britt Reid, who has a previous drunk driving conviction, was going 83.9 mph and had a blood alcohol concentration of .113 when he slammed his car into a car that had pulled over to assist a stalled car, prosecutors say. The 5-year-old girl was released from the hospital last week after waking up from a coma Feb. 15 but faces permanent brain injuries, according to an update from the family.

Britt Reid, formerly the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, missed the Super Bowl and no longer is employed by the team.