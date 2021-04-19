Byron Leftwich doesn’t want questions all year about being a head coach

Getty Images

The regular season doesn’t begin for roughly five months, but Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich already can see the questions coming. And coming. And coming.

“I’m telling you guys now, I’m not going to be answering that question all year, right?” Leftwich told reporters at Sunday night’s event for the Bruce Arians Foundation. “I am happy to be here with my group of guys that I work with.”

He’s happy enough with his current job that he’s not thinking about his next job.

“I am not trying to leave this group who I have,” Leftwich said. I enjoy working with this group of men. It’s an excellent group of men to come to work [with] every day. The way they come to work, as a coach, you beg and wish that you can coach guys like this. So I’m in no rush to leave this group of men.”

That’s fine, Leftwich has earned consideration for a head-coaching job. In the latest cycle, he didn’t even get an interview.

The best-case scenario for the Bucs could be that Leftwich stays until Arians decides to retire, allowing for a seamless transition.