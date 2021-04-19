Cam Newton among Patriots reporting for voluntary work today

April 19, 2021
Players on the Patriots released a statement saying that “many of us” would not participate in voluntary workouts at the team facility in accordance with the recommendations of the NFL players’ union. But the statement was unsigned, and it’s unclear how many Patriots will choose not to participate.

On player who will participate is quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton is “among those leading the charge in attendance” as the Patriots begin their program today with the team facility and weight room open, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

It’s easy to see why Newton would want to get to work. His contract ties his pay heavily to incentives that he’ll only reach if he and the team play well. He wants to get a leg up now on earning the starting job and having himself in the best position to play well.

That’s how it will be for many players across the league. Even if they agree in theory with the NFL Players Association that they’re better off staying home, as they did last offseason, the reality is that player who are competing for a roster spot or a starting job want to do everything in their power to impress the coaching staff and have themselves ready for the season. If that means showing up to voluntary work, they’ll show up.

7 responses to "Cam Newton among Patriots reporting for voluntary work today

  1. Simply put the players on the bubble will show along with any rookies and any practice squad players, not showing almost guarantees they will not get enough reps and the coaches will take the easy route and cut them. Not to mention and “work-out” incentive will show up it would be leaving easy money on the table.

    I don’t think Cam will even be the starter more than the first 3 – 4 games if that. Bill not going after one of the better vets that were FAs this offseason makes me think he’s going to draft a QB high and rather quickly insert him as the starter.

    I think Cam gets 2 – 4 games as starter if that.

  7. William Lee says:
    April 19, 2021 at 11:09 am
    Pats missed the playoffs last year and it was mostly Cams awful QB play and fault. What’s wrong with a little accountability? Brady before him and BB always start off any presser after a loss saying they didn’t play well enough, didn’t coach well enough, etc…

    As a Pats fan I hope he tears it up and succeeds but I won’t hold my breath. He didn’t show a lot throwing the ball last year. Running for 2 yard TDs will only get you so far in this league. He needs to learn how to throw consistently…..which he hasn’t shown he can do over a decade of NFL work.

