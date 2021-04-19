Cowboys starting to field calls from teams interested in 10th overall choice

Getty Images

The Cowboys have not drafted in the top 10 since 2016 when they selected running back Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall. They moved up in 2012 to take cornerback Morris Claiborne with the sixth overall choice a year after remaining at ninth overall to draft left tackle Tyron Smith.

Dallas owns the 10th overall choice in the first round this year.

The early run on quarterbacks should help the Cowboys if they decide to choose a player there. But the Cowboys are willing to listen to offers for the 10th choice.

“It’s really just starting to pick up in terms of [calls],” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday morning. “I’m sure up at the top it’s hot because . . . we’ve already seen one trade been made [by the 49ers to move up to third overall]. But probably where we sit, we’re starting to get a few calls, and I think it will only pick up as we get closer to next Thursday. It will only pick up. They finally give you the call, ‘Hey, if our guy’s there, we’d be interested in moving up to the pick’ and maybe even want to fill out a few things like what would it take and those type of things. So, you start to get yourself in a mode where you’re prepared that a particular team could call if their player, whether it’s a quarterback or an offensive lineman or a defensive player. They won’t divulge that usually, which shouldn’t surprise you, but they do say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a player, two, or three, that if they’re there, we might be willing to be aggressive and give you something to move up to that pick.'”