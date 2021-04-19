Dolphins may look to trade down from No. 6

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Dolphins have already acquired the third overall pick in the draft in a trade with the Texans, then moved down from 3 to 12 in a trade with the 49ers, then moved up from 12 to 6 in a trade with the Eagles. And Miami may not be done.

The Dolphins are considering trading down from No. 6 and have already talked to multiple teams about it, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald had previously reported that the Dolphins would be more likely to trade down from No. 6 if both Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are off the board before the Dolphins have the chance to take one of them with the sixth pick.

The Dolphins have two picks in the first round of the draft, two picks in the second round and two picks in the third round. So they’re in very good position to significantly improve their roster. But they’re not just standing pat with the picks they have.

8 responses to “Dolphins may look to trade down from No. 6

  1. The Fins traded down, then traded back up.
    Why would they trade down again?

    They gave up a fair amount to trade up, what will they get to drop back down?
    Maybe a QB desperate team will pay up.

    They need to pray Tua is the real deal.

  3. Knowing that QBs are going 1-2-3, they would be crazy to pass on one of Chase/Pitts/Sewell guaranteed at 6. The more likely scenario is that they’d hope to slide back a spot or two if another team trades up to Atlanta’s spot for a fourth QB.

  4. The Dolphins are trying to be like that tv show Barter Kings where you start with a paper clip or something and keep making multiple trades without currencies until you acquire a Lamborghini.

  5. Just Miami doing there due diligence. If players they covet are not there, of course they would at least attempt to trade down. I’d love to see Miami pick up some more draft picks.

  7. gabrosin says:

    April 19, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    Knowing that QBs are going 1-2-3, they would be crazy to pass on one of Chase/Pitts/Sewell guaranteed at 6. The more likely scenario is that they’d hope to slide back a spot or two if another team trades up to Atlanta’s spot for a fourth QB.
    ————–
    Well that depends how far they would be dropping and what they would be getting in return. This isnt to say Sewell isnt highly thought of but if their able to move back and pick up a future 1st then you have to ask, especially since it’s a young team not just 1 piece away, is Sewell better than Slater and a future 1st? Is Chase better than Waddle or Smith and a future 1st? Granted the dropoff from Pitts to the next tight end is pretty big.

