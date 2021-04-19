Drew Lock and about 20 teammates attend Broncos’ voluntary workout

Getty Images

Players on the Broncos were the first team to release a statement through the NFL Players Association saying they would not attend voluntary offseason workouts. But plenty of players on the team were there at the facility when the offseason program started today.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that starting quarterback Drew Lock and about 20 teammates were at the facility today.

Other Broncos players with workout bonuses in their contracts have said they will participate in voluntary workouts, and NFLPA leadership is fine with that.

For Lock, who is trying to prove himself as the Broncos’ franchise quarterback going forward, any opportunity to work on his game and get a rapport with the teammates who are there is going to be his highest priority.