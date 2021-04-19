Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson and I have discussed a contract extension

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 19, 2021, 11:42 AM EDT
Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
At the beginning of March, the Ravens had not begun talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson on a potential contract extension for the young QB.

That has apparently changed in the last several weeks.

During his pre-draft press conference on Monday, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he and Jackson have stated talking about a new deal.

“That’s ongoing. That’s definitely a fluid thing. Lamar and I have had a discussion about that,” DeCosta said. “I think it’s important to us and it’s important to him. I think Lamar is obviously a very patient guy. He wants to be the best he can be. He wants this team to be the best it can be and he wants to win very badly. So we’re aligned that way. I’m confident that we’ll continue to discuss this and I think at some point, hopefully we’ll have some good news for everybody.”

Jackson has never had an agent, so DeCosta would be discussing the player’s new deal directly with him. The quarterback is due to make $1.77 million in 2021. Though it hasn’t happened yet, the Ravens will presumably pick up his 2022 fifth-year option — unless he signs a new deal before the deadline.

Because Jackson was a Pro Bowler in his first three seasons, his fifth-year-option salary will be the quarterback transition tender in 2022. That came into effect with the new CBA enacted last year.

While there’s likely plenty to hammer out between the Ravens and Jackson for a new deal, there’s also good reason to believe Jackson won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

3 responses to “Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson and I have discussed a contract extension

  1. Ravens fans won’t admit it,but the NFL has seen many “Lamar Jacksons” come thru the league….starting with Randall Cunningham,Kordell Stewart,Mike Vick and Cam Newton. All well below average inaccurate passers,but they sure can run. So if your team gets down by 3 or more TDs it’s a sure loss. The pure otherworldly athleticism is fun to watch but it doesn’t consistently win football games when it counts,especially in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson is the Russell Westbrook of the NFL,Jack of all trades and master of none.

  2. Pay the man! Lamar wants to win a superbowl or two. He know he can’t do that if he holds the team hostage by asking to be the highest paid QB. I think Lamar would want to be surrounded with talent to be able to win a championship. It will be extremely hard if he does not take a discount to be able to sign other players. The team will take care of him and both parties will compromise for the greater good.

  3. What is an agent’s cut? If Lamar takes a little less than other QBS and saves the Ravens some cap space but gets more in his own pocket because he doesn’t have to give an agent a cut, good for them. It’s a win-win for all involved.

