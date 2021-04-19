Formula 1 bringing Grand Prix to Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami

Getty Images

Formula 1 is bringing a second race to the United States in 2022 with the home of the Miami Dolphins serving as the backdrop for the event.

The 19-turn temporary street circuit that will host the race will wind its way around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The venue will be the first street circuit in the U.S. to host a Grand Prix since a three-year run in Phoenix from 1989-1991. Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course hosted the United States Grand Prix from 2000-2007 and the Circuit of the Americans in Austin, Texas has hosted the U.S. Grand Prix annually since 2012 with last year’s race being cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We’re very excited to bring the world’s greatest racing to the most dynamic city in the United States,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium CEO Tom Garfinkel, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The organizers of the event considered over 70 different circuit layouts and created 36 virtual simulations of varying designs before settling on the final iteration.

The start-finish straight will run parallel to the north side of the stadium with the first three turns angling the track back along the south side of the building. It continues west, crossing Carl F Brager Boulevard before circling back alongside the Hard Rock Tennis Center heading east on one of the two long straights. The circuit then turns into a slow-speed technical sector through the east parking lots before hitting the second long straight on NW 203rd street. A hairpin at the end of the straight routes the circuit back alongside the stadium for the completion of the lap.

Miami will serve as the 11th different U.S. city to host a Grand Prix along with Sebring (Florida), Riverside (California), Watkins Glen (New York), Long Beach (California), Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Austin.