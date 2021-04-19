Jed York congratulates Alex Smith on “a remarkable and inspirational” career

Getty Images

The 49ers used the No. 1 overall choice on quarterback Alex Smith in 2005. Smith retired Monday after 16 NFL seasons, the first eight spent in San Francisco.

Smith went 38-36-1 with the 49ers, passing for 14,280 yards with 81 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. The 49ers traded Smith to the Chiefs after the 2012 season, and, in 2013, the quarterback earned his first of three Pro Bowls.

49ers CEO Jed York paid tribute to Smith, issuing a statement:

“On behalf of my entire family, the San Francisco 49ers organization would like to congratulate Alex Smith on a remarkable and inspirational NFL playing career. For eight years, Alex represented our franchise with class both on and off the field, and his contributions to the 49ers organization will be remembered forever. Throughout his time in the Red and Gold, Alex showed how perseverance, commitment and hard work were core principles to him as a person and it was truly special to see his impact in the locker room and in the community. Alex continued to show those values over the course his NFL journey, which is why it was no surprise to see him named the 2020 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year. To Alex, his wife Elizabeth, and their three children, Hudson, Hayes and Sloane, we wish you all the best. You will always be part of the 49ers family.”