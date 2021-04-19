Jets re-sign Daniel Brown

Getty Images

The Jets will be making a big addition to their roster in a little more than a week with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Monday brought word of a smaller move to hold onto a member of the team. The Jets announced that they have re-signed tight end Daniel Brown.

Brown initially signed with the Jets in March 2019 and re-signed with the team last year. He has played all 32 games for the team over that span and has nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Brown has also recorded 11 tackles on special teams.

Brown entered the league with the Ravens in 2015 and played eight games for them before moving on to 34 games with the Bears over two-plus seasons.