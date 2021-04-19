Panthers place Jordan Mack on retired list

Getty Images

The Panthers placed linebacker Jordan Mack on the reserve/retired list Monday. Mack is moving on to the post-football phase of his life, his agent, Adam Seifer, told Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Mack opted out of the 2020 season after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia.

He was one of two Panthers to opt out last season.

Linebacker Christian Miller is working toward a return to playing this year.

Mack made 289 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in his four seasons at Virginia.