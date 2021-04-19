Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs still have time to decide on in-person voluntary workouts

Getty Images

As teams begin offseason programs around the league, the Chiefs are one franchise whose players have not yet issued a statement on how they will proceed with in-person, voluntary workouts.

With 25 players having workout bonuses totaling $3.053 million, the NFLPA is unlikely to push Kansas City to take collective action against attending the voluntary offseason program.

Speaking from the Chiefs’ facility on Monday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted he and the rest of the players still have a while to determine their course of action.

“Obviously it’s virtual right now, so we still have a little bit of time to think about it and figure out what’s the best plan for us as a team,” Mahomes said. “But we’re in talks with the NFLPA, and we’re trying to figure out what’s best not only for us but for the entire league. And I know coming into the building today and having to sit and wait for test results to get back in, and we only have a couple people here today — I know it’s going to be crazy once we get the whole roster here. So trying to figure out what’s best for not only myself, not only the Chiefs, but what’s best for the teams around the league. We’ll figure it out in the next couple of weeks and we’ll be able to get back to you then.”

As Mahomes noted, meetings during Phase One of the offseason program are all virtual, though players can still come to the facility to work out and/or receive treatment. Mahomes falls into the latter category, having undergone surgery to repair ligaments in the big toe of his left foot earlier this offseason.

On-field work with coaching instruction won’t begin until mid-May with Phase Two of the offseason program, followed by 10 OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp in Phase Three.