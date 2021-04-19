Patrick Mahomes feels “ahead of schedule” after toe surgery

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t just posing for Adidas photos at the Masters earlier this month.

During his press conference to open the offseason program on Monday, Mahomes said he was out of the walking boot following surgery to repair ligaments in the big toe of his left foot.

“I think I’m progressing well. I think I’m ahead of schedule, myself. Obviously, they’re trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon. But I’m doing what I can,” Mahomes said. “I’m trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. So I’m sure they’ll keep me along that same pathway so that I can hopefully do some stuff by the end of the offseason.”

Head coach Andy Reid also noted Mahomes is doing “tremendous” in his recovery on Monday.

Mahomes underwent the surgery days after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Bucs in February.