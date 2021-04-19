Proposal to delay head coaching searches unlikely to pass

Getty Images

NFL owners will vote on rule change proposals this week, including one from the Bills that would make a big change to the process of hiring head coaches.

The proposal calls for teams to wait until after the conference championship games to have contact or hold interviews with candidates for head coaching positions. None of those jobs could be offered or filled until after the Super Bowl and the proposal would also apply to coordinator jobs.

A team executive told Peter King in this week’s Football Morning in America that “everyone agrees the system is flawed and needs fixing,” but King reports that this proposal to address those flaws is not expected to pass when owners vote this week.

The votes for the Bills’ proposal and all of the other potential changes are set to take place on Wednesday.