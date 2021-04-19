Rams COO optimistic Matthew Stafford will “help put us over the top”

Getty Images

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says there are no regrets about the contract they gave Jared Goff, but there’s no question they think they upgraded at quarterback when they replaced Goff with Matthew Stafford this offseason.

Demoff said Stafford has a veteran presence that will help the Rams, and that Stafford may be the difference between where the Rams have been and where they want to be, which is winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s a new beginning at that position with a player who’s had a really decorated career to date,” Demoff said of Stafford, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “And we’re hopeful he’ll help put us over the top.”

Given that the Rams traded Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 and 2023 first-round picks for Stafford, the Rams have to think he makes them not a little better but a lot better. They’re going all-in with the quarterback they think can win them a Super Bowl.