Rams don’t regret Jared Goff contract, Kevin Demoff says

Getty Images

Less than two years ago, the Rams signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract extension. This year the Rams were eager to get that contract off that books and ultimately traded Goff, a third-round pick and two first-round picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams would have been in much better shape if they had simply allowed Goff to play out his rookie contract and then leave in free agency, but Rams COO Kevin Demoff denied that the team has any regrets.

“Every time a player doesn’t finish the deal that they signed, you probably wish they had,” Demoff said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “Regrets? No. Jared has been a great piece to our franchise. You can’t be caught up in decisions you’ve made in the past, because things change.”

Demoff said he’ll “look back on the era of Jared with great fondness.” Just not enough fondness that the Rams wanted to keep him for the rest of that contract.