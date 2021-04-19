Ravens won’t talk about possible Orlando Brown Jr. trade

Getty Images

Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said last month that there were ongoing conversations with five or six teams about a trade, but no deal has been struck and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta didn’t offer much of an update about the chances of one coming together.

Brown moved from right tackle to left tackle after Ronnie Stanley‘s season-ending ankle injury last year and would like to play on that side of the line moving forward. DeCosta said in March that the team would do what’s best for them and Brown, but offered no indication of what that will be when asked about Brown’s status at a Monday press conference.

“That’s a hard question for me to answer because I really can’t answer that question,” DeCosta said. “I’m not going to talk about any ongoing discussions with Orlando, whatever that might be. There’s always a lot of moving parts in any offseason.”

DeCosta also declined to address a report that the Ravens are set to visit with Alejandro Villanueva, who has spent the last six years as Pittsburgh’s left tackle, by saying that it “doesn’t really benefit” the Ravens to comment. If Villanueva were to sign, it might be a signal that a Brown trade will be one of the moves to follow for Baltimore.