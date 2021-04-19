Report: Alejandro Villanueva set to visit with Ravens

Getty Images

Free agent Alejandro Villanueva could be headed to a familiar opponent in the AFC North.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Villanueva is set to visit with the Ravens this week.

Villanueva, 32, has spent the last six years as Pittsburgh’s left tackle. He hasn’t missed a start since taking over the position in the middle of the 2015 season.

The Ravens’ offensive tackles have been an intriguing plot point of the club’s offseason. Ronnie Stanley is expected to be Baltimore’s left tackle once again in 2021 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury last November. Orlando Brown Jr. began last season as Baltimore’s right tackle, but shifted over to the left when Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year. Brown wants to play left tackle, believing it’s a better position for him, which could result in a trade.

If the Ravens can sign Villanueva, that could open up the possibility for Baltimore to move Brown to a team that would play him at his desired position.