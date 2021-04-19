Report: Single-digit number expansion “should pass easily”

Getty Images

The No Fun League is about to get a little feisty.

At a time when pessimism prevails as to the many of the potential rule changes for 2021, Peter King of Football Morning in America reports that the Chiefs’ proposed expansion of single-digit numbers “should pass easily.”

As one unnamed club official told King, “Some of the crankiness about things like that needs to go away.”

The crankiness about this specific thing will be replaced by crankiness among players who already are jockeying for single-digit numbers, which if/when the change happens that will allow running backs, receivers, tight ends, linebackers, and defensive backs to shed double-digit numbers for single-digit numbers.

For example, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has told Rams receiver Robert Woods (who wore No. 2 at USC) that Ramsey wants that number. (Woods responds in the attached video from PFT Live.) Other players on other teams will have similar issues, whether it relates to unclaimed single-digit numbers, retired single-digit numbers (which in some cities are retired only until they aren’t), to single-digit numbers currently worn by backup quarterbacks or punters or kickers.

So get ready for the land rush that is destined to happen on 32 rosters, once the league unlocks the single-digit numbers for plenty of players who can’t wait to try to wear them.