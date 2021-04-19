Report: Some 40 Texans players worked out at NRG Stadium on Monday

Getty Images

Texans players did not release a statement about their participation in the voluntary portion of the offseason program. And on Monday, some 40 of the 78 players under contract worked out at NRG Stadium on the first day of the nine-week program, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Phase One of the voluntary program includes up to two hours of virtual meetings and conditioning in the weight room.

Six Texans players have a total of $715,000 in workout bonuses, including receiver Brandin Cooks with a team-high $500,000.

The Texans have a new General Manager, a new head coach and a roster full of new players. They were the most active team in free agency this offseason. So perhaps no team needs players to attend the organized team activities, which include 10 on-field voluntary in-person practices and a three-day mandatory minicamp in Phase Three, more than the Texans.

G.M. Nick Caserio last week was asked about the potential of players staying away.

“Whatever players choose to participate, that’s their choice,” Caserio said. “We’re going to create as good of a working environment for the players as possible, so when they come here, they feel comfortable. They feel like they’re improving.”