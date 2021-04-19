Report: Tony Jefferson set to visit 49ers this week

Getty Images

Safety Tony Jefferson may make his way back on a roster in 2021.

According ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jefferson is set to visit with the 49ers for a workout and a physical this week.

Jefferson did not play in 2020 after the Ravens released him in February. He tore his ACL in Week 5 of the 2019 season, missing the rest of that year.

Prior to the injury, Jefferson had started 35 games for the Ravens since 2017, recording a pair of interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Jefferson began his career with Arizona in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. He appeared in 63 games for the Cardinals with 31 starts, making two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and 5.0 sacks for the franchise.