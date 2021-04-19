Report: Washington won’t have anyone at Trey Lance’s Pro Day

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team had people on hand for former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance‘s first Pro Day and it appears that was enough of a look at him.

John Keim of ESPN.com reportz that the team will not be represented at Lance’s second Pro Day workout on Monday. Albert Breer of SI.com reported the same and adds that the Bears and the Panthers are expected to sit the session out as well.

Lance only played one game in 2020 and spent one season as a college starter, so there’s much less of a book on him than there is on other quarterbacks. Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew discussed his feelings about quarterbacks with small sample sizes in a press conference last week.

“Anytime you see guys with limited time on the job, that is a concern for me with the quarterback position,” Mayhew said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Other things could minimize that concern once it comes time to make a selection, but it will likely take a big move up the draft board for Washington to get Lance and little Mayhew said last week suggests that is in the cards.