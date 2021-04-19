Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone signs tender

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone signed his exclusive rights tender with the team to lock in his contract for the 2021 season.

Mone, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan in 2019, has carved out a role with Seattle as a run-stopping presence in his two years with the team. He appeared in 10 games last year for Seattle with a high-ankle sprain sidelining him for six weeks. It was Mone’s presence on the roster that kept the Seahawks from calling up Damon “Snacks” Harrison from their practice squad and his return to health that saw Harrison ask for his release in December.

Mone played 228 snaps for the Seahawks last year with a half sack, nine tackles, a safety and two quarterback hits.

Mone’s role could increase this year following the release of Jarran Reed earlier this offseason. Mone, Poona Ford and Al Woods make up the dedicated defensive tackle presence for Seattle with L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green and Kerry Hyder all capable of moving inside as more pass rushing pieces.