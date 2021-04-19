Seahawks: We are gathering more information about Aldon Smith incident

Getty Images

Monday brought word that Seahawks edge rusher Aldon Smith is wanted on a battery charge in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana and the team has issued a statement about the matter.

The team said that they have been in contact with Smith about the incident, which took place on April 17, and that they are waiting for further information before making any other comment.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith,” the statement said. “Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Smith signed with the Seahawks last week after returning to the NFL with the Cowboys following his reinstatement from a suspension in 2020. He had five sacks and started every game in his first game action since the 2015 season.