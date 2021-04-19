Stephen Jones: Early run on QBs in draft “certainly helps us out”

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a new contract this offseason and that move takes them out of the market for a quarterback at the top of this month’s draft.

Plenty of other teams are in that market and the first three picks are widely expected to be quarterbacks. Two others could come off the board in the next few picks and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes the way that sets up for the team’s pick at No. 10.

“That certainly helps us out, since we signed our quarterback of the future this spring and know he’s the answer to our riddle,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones added that it helps with what will be available “defensively,” which wouldn’t be a bad area for the Cowboys to focus on even if team owner Jerry Jones is infatuated by tight end Kyle Pitts’ potential.