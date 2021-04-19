Tyrann Mathieu wants to finish his career with the Chiefs

Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu joined the Chiefs before the 2019 season after stops in Arizona and Houston, but the All-Pro safety has found a home. Mathieu said Monday he hopes to finish his career in Kansas City.

“Absolutely, I’d would love to spend the rest of my time in Kansas City,” Mathieu said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “Everybody has embraced me here. It reminds me so much of a football town. For me, that’s everything. Waking up, seeing my family, going to play football. It’s a blessing to be here.”

Mathieu is entering the final year of the three-year, $42 million deal he signed with the Chiefs as a free agent. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said last month the team has prioritized a long-term deal for Mathieu.

Considering both sides are committed to getting it done, a long-term deal should get done at some point before Mathieu hits free agency next spring.

“I’m a fairly optimistic guy,” Mathieu said. “I’m not too concerned about money. I think I’m kind of good on that part. The biggest thing for me is how can I continue to be the same guy each and every day for my teammates. When I’m able to be that person, I can bring out the best in my room. Money and personal goals are not really No. 1 or 2 or my list nowadays.

“Until other guys in my [defensive backs] room start making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro, and then I’ll probably be satisfied.”

Mathieu, who turns 29 next month, stressed he will let his agent handle contract talks. That frees him up to concentrate on what he needs to do on the field.

He has done his job very well the past two seasons, making the All-Pro team for the second and third time in his career.