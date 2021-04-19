Washington cuts Bryce Love

Getty Images

After two years and zero games, Bryce Love is done in Washington.

Love, the Football Team’s 2019 fourth-round draft pick, has been cut, according to multiple reports.

The 23-year-old Love was a first-team All-American at Stanford in 2017 and the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. But in 2018 he struggled through injuries and didn’t play as well, and at the end of his senior year he suffered a torn ACL.

That ACL tear hurt his draft stock, and in the NFL he’s never been able to get on the field to show if he has anything left.

Love will now be available on waivers, and he might be a tempting waiver claim for some team that liked him coming out of college and hopes he can still get back to full speed.