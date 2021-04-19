Wayne Gallman visiting 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers are meeting with a potential addition to their offensive backfield.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that running back Wayne Gallman is visiting with the team.

Gallman led the Giants in rushing last season after taking over as the lead back in the wake of Saquon Barkley‘s torn ACL. The 2017 fourth-round pick ran 147 times for 682 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 114 yards.

Gallman ran 191 times for 762 yards and three touchdowns during his first three NFL seasons. The visit with the Niners is his first reported one of this offseason.

The 49ers have Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and JaMycal Hasty on hand at running back. Tevin Coleman left for the Jets as a free agent and Jerick McKinnon remains unsigned.