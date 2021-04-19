Zach Pascal, George Odum sign Colts RFA tenders

Getty Images

A pair of Colts restricted free agents have signed the tenders the team used on them earlier in the offseason.

The team announced that wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety George Odum have officially re-signed for the 2021 season.

Pascal got tendered at the second-round level and that leaves him on track to make $3.384 million this year. Pascal had stints with Washington and Tennessee after going undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2017 and landed with the Colts as a waiver claim in June 2018. He has 112 catches for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games.

Odum has also played every game for the Colts over the last three seasons. He’s seen most of his playing time on special teams and has 95 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He will make $2.133 million after being tendered at the right of first refusal level.