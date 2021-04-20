Adrian Peterson is looking for a contender to give him a chance for a ring

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson wants to play a 15th season for a chance to win a championship, but to do that, the running back needs to find a team to give him a chance.

Peterson reiterated Tuesday what he said earlier this offseason: He is not ready to retire.

Peterson, who turned 36 last month, has two goals remaining in his career — breaking Emmitt Smith’s career rushing record and winning a Super Bowl ring.

“I’m looking for a contender,” Peterson told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL Media. “I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal, and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that. A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect.”

It sounds like Peterson just described the Buccaneers, a prospect he mentioned in February. But since then, the Bucs have re-signed Leonard Fournette and signed Giovani Bernard.

Peterson averaged 3.9 yards on 156 carries and 37.8 yards in rushing for 604 in his only season in Detroit. He has played for three other teams since leaving Minnesota after the 2016 season.

Peterson has 14,820 rushing yards, putting him fifth on the all-time list, 3,535 behind Smith. Smith has three Super Bowl rings.

Peterson has never played in a Super Bowl, reaching the NFC Championship Game once. The Vikings went 1-4 in the postseason in his time there, and Peterson has not appeared in a playoff game with any other team.

“The love for the game. That’s really the main thing that’s driving me on top of wanting to win a championship,” Peterson said. “The love for the game. I’m going to be 36 years old. How many 36-year-old guys can say that they’re playing in the NFL and are able to do it at a high level? That’s my whole mindset. I want to look back and say, ‘You know what? Not only did I play because I love the game, and I was chasing a championship, but I was able to do it. I was physically able to go out there and perform at a high level.’ When I’m done, I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘You know what? I put my best foot forward, and I ended on my terms.'”

Peterson, though, won’t get to end on his terms unless he comes to terms with a team for 2021.