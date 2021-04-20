Alex Smith’s retirement leaves 2005 draft with few remaining players

Getty Images

The retirement of Alex Smith, the first overall pick 16 years ago this month, leaves the 2005 draft with only a handful of remaining players.

With linebacker Thomas Davis (the fourteenth overall pick) retiring earlier this year, the only remaining active players under contract from the 2005 draft are Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (24th), Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito (81st), and Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (250th).

Free agents from the 2005 draft who have not retired include kicker Mike Nugent (47th), running back Frank Gore (65th), and punter Dustin Colquitt (99th).

The rest of the top 10 that year included Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown (No. 2), Browns receiver Braylon Edwards (No. 3), Bears running back Cedric Benson (No. 4), Buccaneers running back Cadillac Williams (No. 6), Titans cornerback Pacman Jones (No. 6), Vikings receiver Troy Williamson (No. 7), Cardinals defensive back Antrel Rolle (No. 8), Washington cornerback Carlos Rogers (No. 9), and Lions receiver Mike Williams (No. 10). (And, yes, any of those teams could have had Aaron Rodgers instead.)

Other notable players included pass rushers DeMarcus Ware and Shawne Merriman, linebacker Derrick Johnson, receiver Roddy White, offensive lineman Logan Mankins, receiver Vincent Jackson, running back Marion Barber, defensive end Chris Canty, quarterback Dan Orlovsky, tight end Bo Scaife, and quarterback Matt Cassel.