Andy Reid: It looked like Lucas Niang had some potential to play left tackle

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that the team has not shut the door on a possible return for left tackle Eric Fisher after releasing him to create salary cap space, but the team has to consider other options with Fisher unsigned and recovering from a torn Achilles.

One option that Reid mentioned in his press conference was 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang. Niang opted out of playing last season, but Reid said the team has thought about trying him at the spot Fisher manned for much of the last decade.

“We’re fitting that through, but we had aspirations of potentially moving Niang over to that spot,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “It looked like he had some potential for that when we had him last.”

The Chiefs have an opening at right tackle as well after releasing Mitchell Schwartz and Reid threw out the names of Mike Remmers, Andrew Wylie, and Kyle Long as potential competitors for the vacancies on either end of the line. That list could grow during the draft as the Chiefs try to find a better mix than they had to close out last season.