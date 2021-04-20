Bills expect Tommy Sweeney back after developing myocarditis last year

Getty Images

There were a number of players placed on COVID-19 reserve lists around the league last year and most of them were able to return to play after dealing with the virus.

Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney was an exception on that front. Sweeney developed myocarditis, which is an inflammation of part of the heart that has been linked to COVID-19 infection. He was placed on the COVID-19 list in October and missed the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters that Sweeney’s recent visits with doctors have left the team with the expectation that he will be back on the field this season.

The 2019 seventh-round pick has eight catches for 114 yards in six appearances for the Bills.