Blidi Wreh-Wilson visiting with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders may not be done adding veteran depth to their cornerback group.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Blidi Wreh-Wilson is visiting with the team on Tuesday. The Raiders signed Rasul Douglas on Monday.

Wreh-Wilson spent the last five seasons with the Falcons and appeared in 15 games as a reserve during the 2020 season. He had nine tackles and three interceptions in those appearances.

The Titans took Wreh-Wilson in the third round of the 2013 draft and he has 132 tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble in 75 career games.

Douglas joined Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen, Isaiah Johnson, Amik Robertson, and Nevin Lawson on the cornerback depth chart in Las Vegas.