Brandon Beane: Josh Allen’s contract extension will happen when it’s supposed to

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he’d love to be “locked down in Buffalo for a very long time” with a contract extension.

Every indication from the organization has been that the Bills would like the same — though they’re in no hurry to get it done. General Manager Brandon Beane has consistently said this offseason that if an extension is to happen, it’ll probably occur in the late spring or summer.

During his Tuesday press conference, Beane said he, Allen, and Allen’s agents are all on the same page.

“Josh and I have spoken and I’ve also had one conversation with one of his representatives that we’re just going to get through the draft and then when we get to later spring, maybe summer — there’s no rush. But we’ll have some kind of conversation,” Beane said. “And, listen, we would love to get Josh extended — no doubt. But it’s going to be a number that works for him and works for us, and that’s been my conversation with them. And they know the same.”

Beane noted that he knows Allen wants to be in Buffalo, which gives him hope that something will get done. Though because Allen can play on the fifth-year option in 2022, there’s no need to get an extension completed before the beginning of the 2021 season.

“It happens when it’s supposed to happen,” Beane said. “And if it happens this year, great. If it doesn’t, I’ll be very positive that we’ll get it done next year.”

Allen made a leap in his production and consistency in 2020, throwing for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. After finishing with an 85.3 passer rating in 2019, he was fourth in the league with a 107.2 passer rating last season.