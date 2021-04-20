Bryce Love unclaimed on waivers

Getty Images

No NFL team wanted running back Bryce Love.

Love, who was cut by Washington yesterday, went unclaimed through waivers today. That means all 31 other teams had the opportunity to pick Love up for a non-guaranteed salary of $780,000, and no one took him.

Realistically, that may mean NFL teams just don’t think Love is ever going to get healthy. He tore his ACL in the last game of his college career and hasn’t played a game of football since.

The 23-year-old Love was a first-team All-American at Stanford and the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2017. Now he may be at the end of his career.