Buccaneers re-sign Ryan Griffin

Getty Images

The Buccaneers officially have a quarterback besides Tom Brady on their roster.

Tampa Bay announced Ryan Griffin has re-signed with the club on Tuesday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Griffin has been with the Bucs since 2015, when the team claimed him off waivers from New Orleans. He was Tampa Bay’s third QB last season behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert, and was inactive for each regular season and postseason contest.

Griffin has appeared in just two games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He spent two years on the Saints’ practice squad before beginning his long tenure with the Buccaneers.