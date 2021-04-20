Could Eagles move back into the top 10?

Getty Images

The Eagles could join the Dolphins in continuing to hopscotch in and around the top 10 of the draft.

With news that the Dolphins, who have moved from No. 3 to No. 12 and then back to No. 6, could be potentially trading down again, the Eagles, who started at No. 6 then went to No. 12, could be looking to move up.

Albert Breer of SI.com, via NBC Sports Philadelphia, recently explained that the Eagles could make a “short move” into the top 10 after picking up a 2021 first-round pick for falling six spots as the second half of last month’s bang-bang trades that started with San Francisco’s stunning move from No. 12 to No. 3.

A move to No. 9 would allow the Eagles to leapfrog a pair of division rivals, the Giants (No. 11) and the Cowboys (No. 10).

Breer notes that the Eagles also could trade down from No. 12.

While that could be applied to most picks in round one — the team could trade up, trade down, or stay put — the fact that the Eagles already have worked the board suggests they could work it some more. Much of it depends on how the board falls, along with the potential cost of moving up and/or return of moving down.